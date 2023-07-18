© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poor Will's Almanack

Poor Will's Almanack: July 18 - 24, 2023

By Bill Felker
Published July 18, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of a solar flare captured by NASA
NASA/SDO
/

Poor Will’s Almanack for the waning days of Deep Summer the time of the Blackberry Moon, and the Sun in LEO.

An inventory of all the things happening in nature is like a recitation of historical facts. And, Like events in human history, events in nature are lost or do not make sense to me unless I recreate them in my mind.

Memory and imagination tell the stories, fill in the setting with details of sound, taste, texture and color and odor. Memory and imagination connect the stories to other stories.

So It seems to me the meaning of natural history, like the meaning of human history, depends on my reenactment or replaying of what I saw happening or of what I believe happened.

Without the thinking about or the telling about what has occurred, things lose their place, become disconnected, make no sense.

So I go back over what has taken place in the woods and garden. I relive as best I can the steps that brought me here.

I review their sequences that I pull from underneath the overgrowths of previous events. The sediment of passage dissolves so quickly. Natural science saves only the facts.

It is I who must move beyond names and dates, support imperfect memory and insufficient data with fantasy.

I have to fill in the past with my own truth. No one else can do that for me.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will's Almanack. I'll be back next week with more notes on time and space. In the meantime, make history: tell yourself the story of this summer.

Tags
Poor Will's Almanack BooksWeather
Stay Connected
Bill Felker
Bill Felker has been writing nature columns and almanacs for regional and national publications since 1984. His Poor Will’s Almanack has appeared as an annual publication since 2003. His organization of weather patterns and phenology (what happens when in nature) offers a unique structure for understanding the repeating rhythms of the year.
See stories by Bill Felker