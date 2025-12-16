The Best of the Book Nook: Brooks Hansen's "The Chess Garden" (1996)

In 1995, Brooks Hansen published his novel "The Chess Garden." The book was set in Dayton in 1901 and became a New York Times notable book. The following year, the author came through Dayton on a book tour for the softcover release. Oddly enough, on that day 29 years ago when the author came out to Yellow Springs to do this live interview, it was the first time he had ever been in the Dayton area. This book remains the most notable work the author has written.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.