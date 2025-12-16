© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: Brooks Hansen's "The Chess Garden" (1996)

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 16, 2025 at 4:44 PM EST
Book cover for "The Chess Garden" by Brooks Hansen featuring a sepia-toned illustration of a Victorian-era man in a light suit and hat seated on a rock, with an antique map background and a New York Times Notable Book medallion
Brooks Hansen
/
Contributed
"The Chess Garden" by Brooks Hansen, a New York Times notable book set in Dayton during the 1913 flood

In 1995, Brooks Hansen published his novel "The Chess Garden." The book was set in Dayton in 1901 and became a New York Times notable book. The following year, the author came through Dayton on a book tour for the softcover release. Oddly enough, on that day 29 years ago when the author came out to Yellow Springs to do this live interview, it was the first time he had ever been in the Dayton area. This book remains the most notable work the author has written.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook HistoryDayton FloodLiteratureFictionBooks
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
