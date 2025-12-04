Kathleen Rooney's 'Leaf Town Forever,' pandemic-inspired picture book

Kathleen and Beth Rooney are sisters, and their new book was truly a family affair. If you listen to my interview with Kathleen, you'll discover how some children made their own town out of fallen leaves — a rather autumnal theme that will resonate throughout the years.

Somebody asked me: How can you get a half-hour-long interview out of a book for kids? Well, that's never a problem when I am talking to Kathleen Rooney. She has been on the show before, so I know her, and I know about some of her interests. I knew we could talk about this new book, and along with that I planned to ask her about her poetry, her novels, her teaching, her music, and I knew if I ran out of other things I could always ask her about those lovable flying squirrels. So I did.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.