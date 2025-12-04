© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Kathleen Rooney's 'Leaf Town Forever,' pandemic-inspired picture book

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 4, 2025 at 5:04 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Book cover for "Leaf Town Forever" by Kathleen Rooney and Beth Rooney with illustrations by Betsy Bowen, showing three children gathering autumn leaves with a cardinal perched nearby
Betsy Bowen
/
Contributed
"Leaf Town Forever" by Kathleen and Beth Rooney, illustrated by Betsy Bowen, tells the story of children who built an imaginary civilization from fallen leaves during pandemic recess.

Kathleen and Beth Rooney are sisters, and their new book was truly a family affair. If you listen to my interview with Kathleen, you'll discover how some children made their own town out of fallen leaves — a rather autumnal theme that will resonate throughout the years.

Somebody asked me: How can you get a half-hour-long interview out of a book for kids? Well, that's never a problem when I am talking to Kathleen Rooney. She has been on the show before, so I know her, and I know about some of her interests. I knew we could talk about this new book, and along with that I planned to ask her about her poetry, her novels, her teaching, her music, and I knew if I ran out of other things I could always ask her about those lovable flying squirrels. So I did.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Tags
Book Nook AuthorsBooksNaturePandemicChildren's Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas