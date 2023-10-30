Book Nook: 'From Dust to Stardust' by Kathleen Rooney

The first time I interviewed Kathleen Rooney I was delighted. She's erudite, bubbly, and gives brilliant interviews. I was thoroughly excited about talking to her again. Her latest novel is the fictional biography of a silent film star from the 1920s. The story is based upon an actual person who ruled our motion picture box offices for several years with a bob hairdo and her flapper style. Those were lively times before the stock market crash of 1929-Rooney offers readers a rollicking depiction of what that period must have been like.

