Book Nook

Book Nook: 'From Dust to Stardust' by Kathleen Rooney

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT
"From Dust to Stardust" by Kathleen Rooney

Another conversation with the effervescent Kathleen Rooney.

The first time I interviewed Kathleen Rooney I was delighted. She's erudite, bubbly, and gives brilliant interviews. I was thoroughly excited about talking to her again. Her latest novel is the fictional biography of a silent film star from the 1920s. The story is based upon an actual person who ruled our motion picture box offices for several years with a bob hairdo and her flapper style. Those were lively times before the stock market crash of 1929-Rooney offers readers a rollicking depiction of what that period must have been like.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
