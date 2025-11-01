Stefan Fatsis on 'Unabridged': Dictionary history & modern language

When Stefan Fatsis was a boy, he received a gift that changed his life. He was given a dictionary. His passion for words and language was sparked by that precious present, and he has gone on to become a devoted amateur lexicographer as well as a competitive Scrabble player.

We did our first interview in 2002 when he came through Dayton on book tour for 'Word Freak: Heartbreak, Triumph, Genius, and Obsession in the World of Competitive Scrabble Players.' I liked that book so much I talked to him again the following year when it came out in paperback. I still loved that book when it was reissued in a 10th anniversary edition. I talked to him a third time for that same book! Well, I am so impressed with his latest effort, 'Unabridged: The Thrill of and Threat to the Modern Dictionary,' that I have to admit I liked it even more than 'Word Freak.' This is quite a book. Do you love words and language? Then do not miss this one.

