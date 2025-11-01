© 2025 WYSO
Stefan Fatsis on 'Unabridged': Dictionary history & modern language

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Book cover of Unabridged by Stefan Fatsis showing orange background with stylized figure holding microphone and dictionary pages
Contributed
/
Stefan Fatsis
Unabridged by Stefan Fatsis explores the history and future of dictionary-making through a decade inside Merriam-Webster.

When Stefan Fatsis was a boy, he received a gift that changed his life. He was given a dictionary. His passion for words and language was sparked by that precious present, and he has gone on to become a devoted amateur lexicographer as well as a competitive Scrabble player.

We did our first interview in 2002 when he came through Dayton on book tour for 'Word Freak: Heartbreak, Triumph, Genius, and Obsession in the World of Competitive Scrabble Players.' I liked that book so much I talked to him again the following year when it came out in paperback. I still loved that book when it was reissued in a 10th anniversary edition. I talked to him a third time for that same book! Well, I am so impressed with his latest effort, 'Unabridged: The Thrill of and Threat to the Modern Dictionary,' that I have to admit I liked it even more than 'Word Freak.' This is quite a book. Do you love words and language? Then do not miss this one.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

