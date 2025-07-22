© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

"Ecstasy" by Ivy Pochoda: Greek horror novel on Book Nook interview

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Book cover of "Ecstasy" by Ivy Pochoda featuring colorful abstract face and serpentine design on black background
"Ecstasy" by Ivy Pochoda - A horror novel adaptation of Euripides' "The Bacchae" set on a Greek island, from the author of "Sing Her Down," winner of the LA Times Book Prize. "Ecstasy" by Ivy Pochoda - A horror novel adaptation of Euripides' "The Bacchae" set on a Greek island, from the author of "Sing Her Down," winner of the LA Times Book Prize.

Ivy Pochoda returned to the program to talk about her latest work, a horror novel inspired by an ancient Greek play by Euripides. Pochoda was a classics scholar at Harvard, so her retelling of this gory tale was right up her alley — or at least along her beach. She's working on more horror stories, and after reading this one, I think she'll find a new readership in that genre.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook Arts & CultureLiteratureAuthorsBooksFiction
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas