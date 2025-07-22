"Ecstasy" by Ivy Pochoda: Greek horror novel on Book Nook interview

Ivy Pochoda returned to the program to talk about her latest work, a horror novel inspired by an ancient Greek play by Euripides. Pochoda was a classics scholar at Harvard, so her retelling of this gory tale was right up her alley — or at least along her beach. She's working on more horror stories, and after reading this one, I think she'll find a new readership in that genre.

