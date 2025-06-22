'Don't Forget Me, Little Bessie' by James Lee Burke explores America

James Lee Burke just published his latest Holland family novel. At age 88, he isn't slowing down at all. In fact, he has picked up the pace over the last couple of years. During this interview, he mentioned he has already finished writing his latest book in the Dave Robicheaux series, and it weighs in at 555 pages. That has to be the longest one yet. How does he do it? He told me he tries to write every day, at least 750 words. Now that is a work ethic.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

