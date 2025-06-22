© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

'Don't Forget Me, Little Bessie' by James Lee Burke explores America

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 22, 2025 at 7:46 PM EDT
Book cover of 'Don't Forget Me, Little Bessie' by James Lee Burke
Book cover of 'Don't Forget Me, Little Bessie' by James Lee Burke

James Lee Burke just published his latest Holland family novel. At age 88, he isn't slowing down at all. In fact, he has picked up the pace over the last couple of years. During this interview, he mentioned he has already finished writing his latest book in the Dave Robicheaux series, and it weighs in at 555 pages. That has to be the longest one yet. How does he do it? He told me he tries to write every day, at least 750 words. Now that is a work ethic.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook InterviewsAuthorsJames Lee BurkeFictionBooks
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
