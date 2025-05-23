© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Trapped!: The Story of Floyd Collins' by Robert K. Murray and Roger W. Brucker

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 23, 2025 at 7:16 AM EDT
Contributed

Floyd Collins got trapped in a Kentucky cave back in 1925. They spent
weeks trying to save him. A reporter went down there and interviewed the
poor guy. This total unknown became the subject of what was a media
storm back in the day. Of course there was no TV yet, no internet,
barely any radio, but lots of newspapers. Floyd Collins was on the front
pages of newspapers all over the country.

Roger Brucker is an expert on caves and he knows a lot about this
unfortunate fellow who got trapped in one a century ago.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
