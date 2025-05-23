Book Nook: 'Trapped!: The Story of Floyd Collins' by Robert K. Murray and Roger W. Brucker

Floyd Collins got trapped in a Kentucky cave back in 1925. They spent

weeks trying to save him. A reporter went down there and interviewed the

poor guy. This total unknown became the subject of what was a media

storm back in the day. Of course there was no TV yet, no internet,

barely any radio, but lots of newspapers. Floyd Collins was on the front

pages of newspapers all over the country.

Roger Brucker is an expert on caves and he knows a lot about this

unfortunate fellow who got trapped in one a century ago.

