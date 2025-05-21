© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'Nagasaki:Life After Nuclear War' by Susan Southard

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 21, 2025 at 7:56 AM EDT
Contributed

Hiroshima was the first Japanese city that was destroyed by an atomic
bomb. Not many days later we did it again to Nagasaki. Susan Southard's
in-depth study of the aftermath of the attack on Nagasaki is not an easy
read, but it is an important one.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
