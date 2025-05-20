© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Smithson's Gamble: The Smithsonian Institution in American Life, 1836–1906' by Tom D. Crouch

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 20, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT
Contributed

Tom Crouch knows the Smithsonian Institution inside and out. He worked
there for 45 years. In this magisterial work, Crouch takes us inside this
massive enterprise and shows us how it began and ultimately flourished
under the direction of several visionary leaders. The tale is
convoluted, impressive, and at times, rather strange. He's toiling away
right now on the second half of this expansive history and hopefully we
will see the second part of it in just a few more years.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
