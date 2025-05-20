Book Nook: 'Smithson's Gamble: The Smithsonian Institution in American Life, 1836–1906' by Tom D. Crouch

Tom Crouch knows the Smithsonian Institution inside and out. He worked

there for 45 years. In this magisterial work, Crouch takes us inside this

massive enterprise and shows us how it began and ultimately flourished

under the direction of several visionary leaders. The tale is

convoluted, impressive, and at times, rather strange. He's toiling away

right now on the second half of this expansive history and hopefully we

will see the second part of it in just a few more years.

