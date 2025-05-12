Book Nook: 'Remote : the Six' by Eric Rickstad

Eric Rickstad returned to the program to introduce "Remote : the Six."

This book is the opening salvo in a new series that is truly flying off

the presses. The second book will be out in July. In this opener an FBI

agent is investigating some bizarre murders of entire families. The

killings don't seem to be related but they have to be due to the similar

things the perpetrator has been doing. Clearly, they are dealing with a

serial killer and they are baffled to the point where higher ups in the

organization are insisting that our investigator needs to start working

with a fellow who possesses rather odd credentials. He does not want to

work with this weirdo. But he has no choice in the matter.

Our FBI agent has his own tortured past. I won't reveal any more about

it because it is so amazing I don't want to spoil it for readers. One

more thing: this is dark stuff but Rickstad does manage to inject wee

doses of humor to lighten up some moments. His pacing is exquisite.

Watch out for this series.

