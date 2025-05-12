© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Remote : the Six' by Eric Rickstad

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 12, 2025 at 9:59 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Eric Rickstad returned to the program to introduce "Remote : the Six."
This book is the opening salvo in a new series that is truly flying off
the presses. The second book will be out in July. In this opener an FBI
agent is investigating some bizarre murders of entire families. The
killings don't seem to be related but they have to be due to the similar
things the perpetrator has been doing. Clearly, they are dealing with a
serial killer and they are baffled to the point where higher ups in the
organization are insisting that our investigator needs to start working
with a fellow who possesses rather odd credentials. He does not want to
work with this weirdo. But he has no choice in the matter.

Our FBI agent has his own tortured past. I won't reveal any more about
it because it is so amazing I don't want to spoil it for readers. One
more thing: this is dark stuff but Rickstad does manage to inject wee
doses of humor to lighten up some moments. His pacing is exquisite.
Watch out for this series.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas