Book Nook

Book Nook: '1999: The Year Low Culture Conquered America and Kickstarted Our Bizarre Times' by Ross Benes

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 10, 2025 at 7:23 AM EDT
Contributed

Were you playing collecting Beanie Babies? Playing video games? Watching
professional wrestling? Or the Jerry Springer Show? Yep, you were
definitely there. Ross Benes believes that 1999 was a pivotal year that
had a potent impact upon the times we are living in now. This book is
thought provoking, provocative, and thoroughly entertaining. Ross
remembers 1999 very well.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
