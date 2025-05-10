Book Nook: '1999: The Year Low Culture Conquered America and Kickstarted Our Bizarre Times' by Ross Benes

Were you playing collecting Beanie Babies? Playing video games? Watching

professional wrestling? Or the Jerry Springer Show? Yep, you were

definitely there. Ross Benes believes that 1999 was a pivotal year that

had a potent impact upon the times we are living in now. This book is

thought provoking, provocative, and thoroughly entertaining. Ross

remembers 1999 very well.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.