Best of the Book Nook: 'The Norske Nook Book of Pies and Other Recipes' by Jerry Bechard
(original recording made in 2015)
We all need to take occasional mental breaks from reality. The spin
cycle of the news has been leaving me dizzy lately. I had to think about
something else. So I did, I thought about pie instead. Delicious
excesses of pies. I decided to revisit an interview we did exactly 10
years ago (to the day) with the proprietor of the Norske Nook
restaurants in Wisconsin. Jerry Bechard is an authority on pie culture.
His restaurants specialize in baking pies. Imagine a meringue stacked up
so high on a pie when it goes into the oven that is is a foot high.
Those are the kinds of pies they make at his places. Here's a cookbook
to show how you can do it, too.
Bonus Segment:
"A Guest at the Shooters' Banquet: My Grandfather's SS Past, My Jewish
Family, A Search for the Truth" by Rita Gabis
(original recording made in 2015)
Okay, we have had our fun with pies; now back to reality.
Imagine for a moment that you discovered your kindly grandfather had a
secret past, that he collaborated with Nazis and did terrible things.
When Rita Gabis heard the rumors about a man she loved dearly she had to
know, she had to find out; was it really true? Sadly, it was. The truth
can be a painful thing.
