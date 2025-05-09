© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'The Norske Nook Book of Pies and Other Recipes' by Jerry Bechard

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 9, 2025 at 11:17 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Contributed

(original recording made in 2015)

We all need to take occasional mental breaks from reality. The spin
cycle of the news has been leaving me dizzy lately. I had to think about
something else. So I did, I thought about pie instead. Delicious
excesses of pies. I decided to revisit an interview we did exactly 10
years ago (to the day) with the proprietor of the Norske Nook
restaurants in Wisconsin. Jerry Bechard is an authority on pie culture.
His restaurants specialize in baking pies. Imagine a meringue stacked up
so high on a pie when it goes into the oven that is is a foot high.
Those are the kinds of pies they make at his places. Here's a cookbook
to show how you can do it, too.

Bonus Segment:

"A Guest at the Shooters' Banquet: My Grandfather's SS Past, My Jewish
Family, A Search for the Truth" by Rita Gabis

(original recording made in 2015)

Okay, we have had our fun with pies; now back to reality.

Imagine for a moment that you discovered your kindly grandfather had a
secret past, that he collaborated with Nazis and did terrible things.
When Rita Gabis heard the rumors about a man she loved dearly she had to
know, she had to find out; was it really true? Sadly, it was. The truth
can be a painful thing.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas