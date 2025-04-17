Best of the Book Nook: 'In His Own Voice: Dramatic & Other Uncollected Works of Paul Lawrence Dunbar'
Original recording made in 2014
11 years ago I did an interview with Herbert Woodward Martin for his
poetry collection "On the Flyleaf." Herb Martin has spent the last 50+
years sharing the work of the Dayton poet Paul Lawrence Dunbar. After we
finished taping that show I said to Herb that it felt somewhat peculiar
to have done another interview with him without having him recite any
poetry by Dunbar. We decided on the spot to record a second program
right then that would be all about Dunbar. So we did.
We talked about a book he had edited, "In His Own Voice: Dramatic &
Other Uncollected Works of Paul Lawrence Dunbar," and of course he
shared some of Dunbar's poetry in his flamboyant fashion. Nobody
performs Dunbar like Herb Martin does.
The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.