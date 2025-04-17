© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'In His Own Voice: Dramatic & Other Uncollected Works of Paul Lawrence Dunbar'

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 17, 2025 at 7:35 AM EDT
a picture of a man on a book cover
Contributed

Original recording made in 2014

11 years ago I did an interview with Herbert Woodward Martin for his
poetry collection "On the Flyleaf." Herb Martin has spent the last 50+
years sharing the work of the Dayton poet Paul Lawrence Dunbar. After we
finished taping that show I said to Herb that it felt somewhat peculiar
to have done another interview with him without having him recite any
poetry by Dunbar. We decided on the spot to record a second program
right then that would be all about Dunbar. So we did.

We talked about a book he had edited, "In His Own Voice: Dramatic &
Other Uncollected Works of Paul Lawrence Dunbar," and of course he
shared some of Dunbar's poetry in his flamboyant fashion. Nobody
performs Dunbar like Herb Martin does.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
