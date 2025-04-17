Best of the Book Nook: 'In His Own Voice: Dramatic & Other Uncollected Works of Paul Lawrence Dunbar'

Original recording made in 2014

11 years ago I did an interview with Herbert Woodward Martin for his

poetry collection "On the Flyleaf." Herb Martin has spent the last 50+

years sharing the work of the Dayton poet Paul Lawrence Dunbar. After we

finished taping that show I said to Herb that it felt somewhat peculiar

to have done another interview with him without having him recite any

poetry by Dunbar. We decided on the spot to record a second program

right then that would be all about Dunbar. So we did.

We talked about a book he had edited, "In His Own Voice: Dramatic &

Other Uncollected Works of Paul Lawrence Dunbar," and of course he

shared some of Dunbar's poetry in his flamboyant fashion. Nobody

performs Dunbar like Herb Martin does.

