Book Nook: 'The Horse' by Willy Vlautin

Willy Vlautin is a double threat: a great songwriter and a fabulous

novelist. The last guy I can remember who possessed those unique gifts

was the late Bill Morrissey. Unfortunately Bill Morrissey didn't get a

chance to write much fiction, only the two novels, and his second one is

nearly impossible to find.

On the other hand Willy Vlautin is putting out great music with his

current band The Delines and he's writing tremendous novels. His latest,

"The Horse," absolutely blew me away. And I never would have known about

it if The Delines had not just put out a new album and then a publicist

contacted me to pitch coverage of "Mr. Luck and Ms. Doom." The press

material mentioned this current book-I had heard about this author and

was excited about the prospect of interviewing him.

I wasn't disappointed. Any time a guest brings up the name of one of my

literary idols, like the great Charles Willeford, unprompted, during an

interview, I realize that I am talking to a kindred spirit. Peter Hayes,

who produces our programs every week, did his usual superb job of

editing the interview and also laying down some tracks from the new

album by The Delines.

I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did.

