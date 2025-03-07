© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Horse' by Willy Vlautin

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 7, 2025 at 2:22 PM EST
a yellow book cover with a cartoon picture of a horseshoe and shot glass and the title "horse"
Contributed

Willy Vlautin is a double threat: a great songwriter and a fabulous
novelist. The last guy I can remember who possessed those unique gifts
was the late Bill Morrissey. Unfortunately Bill Morrissey didn't get a
chance to write much fiction, only the two novels, and his second one is
nearly impossible to find.

On the other hand Willy Vlautin is putting out great music with his
current band The Delines and he's writing tremendous novels. His latest,
"The Horse," absolutely blew me away. And I never would have known about
it if The Delines had not just put out a new album and then a publicist
contacted me to pitch coverage of "Mr. Luck and Ms. Doom." The press
material mentioned this current book-I had heard about this author and
was excited about the prospect of interviewing him.

I wasn't disappointed. Any time a guest brings up the name of one of my
literary idols, like the great Charles Willeford, unprompted, during an
interview, I realize that I am talking to a kindred spirit. Peter Hayes,
who produces our programs every week, did his usual superb job of
editing the interview and also laying down some tracks from the new
album by The Delines.

I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did.

