Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'And Now a Few Words From Me: Advertising's Leading Critic Lays Down the Law, Once and For All' by Bob Garfield

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 5, 2025 at 5:49 AM EST
a portrait of a man in a blue shirt on a black background which is also a book covre
Contributed

(Original recording in 2001)

Bob Garfield made his second appearance on the program back in 2003. He
came out to the station and did a live interview during our membership
campaign. What a brave fellow. He's also a very funny guy, one of the
most humorous guests ever. During this program he explained how he
became a leading critic of advertising. He was once a very familiar
voice on public radio. I miss him.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
