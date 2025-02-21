Book Nook: 'What She Wants: Poems on Obsession, Desire, Despair, Euphoria' by Kim Dower

Some poetry can be boring. Some can be confusing. Some can be absurdly

obscure. Kim Dower's poetry is nothing like that. Her work is passionate

and entertaining and at times, quite humorous.

I thoroughly enjoyed her new collection.

Bonus segment:

I dusted off an old tape I recorded of Dave Doughman performing live on Excursions, the music program I hosted from 1994-2003. Dave Doughman puts out his music under the band name "Swearing at Motorists" and he has played with a lot of different people since he began doing that in 1994. I don't remember the exact year when this happened but it was at least 22 years ago, perhaps longer than that.