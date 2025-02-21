© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'What She Wants: Poems on Obsession, Desire, Despair, Euphoria' by Kim Dower

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 21, 2025 at 2:08 PM EST
Contributed

Some poetry can be boring. Some can be confusing. Some can be absurdly
obscure. Kim Dower's poetry is nothing like that. Her work is passionate
and entertaining and at times, quite humorous.

I thoroughly enjoyed her new collection.

Bonus segment:

I dusted off an old tape I recorded of Dave Doughman performing live on Excursions, the music program I hosted from 1994-2003. Dave Doughman puts out his music under the band name "Swearing at Motorists" and he has played with a lot of different people since he began doing that in 1994. I don't remember the exact year when this happened but it was at least 22 years ago, perhaps longer than that.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
