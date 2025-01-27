Best of the Book Nook: 'I Want to Kill the Dog' by Richard M. Cohen, 'The Golden Dream by Gerry Faust

"I Want to Kill the Dog" by Richard M. Cohen

(original recording made in 2012)

"The Golden Dream" by Gerry Faust

(original recording made in 1997)

Richard M. Cohen had a long career in television news. He also spent 50

years living with MS. He wrote about his illness in a best-selling

memoir. 13 years ago I did my only interview with him. He had written a

very funny memoir. "I Want to Kill the Dog" is a good humored account

about the family dog that was fiercely loyal to his wife and whenever

Cohen was around the dog would become viciously protective of her. The

dog growled at Cohen with teeth bared. Through his eyes it became a

bizarre yet somehow hilarious situation.

Coach Gerry Faust was a Dayton native who built the football program at

Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati into a regional powerhouse

and a perennial state champion. When a coaching vacancy opened up at

Notre Dame, Faust could not resist inquiring about the job. He had been

a devoted Notre Dame fan for his entire life and had once dreamed of

playing quarterback for them. An unbelievable thing happened next: he

got the job. It didn't go well, but during the five years he oversaw the

football program there he was truly living "The Golden Dream." His

memoir took readers through the highs and lows of a long coaching

career.

