Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'I Want to Kill the Dog' by Richard M. Cohen, 'The Golden Dream by Gerry Faust

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 27, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST
Contributed

"I Want to Kill the Dog" by Richard M. Cohen
(original recording made in 2012)

"The Golden Dream" by Gerry Faust
(original recording made in 1997)

Richard M. Cohen had a long career in television news. He also spent 50
years living with MS. He wrote about his illness in a best-selling
memoir. 13 years ago I did my only interview with him. He had written a
very funny memoir. "I Want to Kill the Dog" is a good humored account
about the family dog that was fiercely loyal to his wife and whenever
Cohen was around the dog would become viciously protective of her. The
dog growled at Cohen with teeth bared. Through his eyes it became a
bizarre yet somehow hilarious situation.

Coach Gerry Faust was a Dayton native who built the football program at
Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati into a regional powerhouse
and a perennial state champion. When a coaching vacancy opened up at
Notre Dame, Faust could not resist inquiring about the job. He had been
a devoted Notre Dame fan for his entire life and had once dreamed of
playing quarterback for them. An unbelievable thing happened next: he
got the job. It didn't go well, but during the five years he oversaw the
football program there he was truly living "The Golden Dream." His
memoir took readers through the highs and lows of a long coaching
career.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas