Book Nook

Best of Book Nook: Some Favorite Interviews from 2024

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 9, 2025 at 8:01 AM EST
Contributed

What makes a good interview? Lots of things. An engaging conversation is essential. Radio listeners are attracted to eavesdropping on conversations that are amusing, informative, entertaining, and unique. Every interview is different. When I went back through the shows we created this year I had many favorites to choose from. So why did I pick these three? Please listen in and I'll explain.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
