Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Last King of California' by Jordan Harper

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 8, 2025 at 1:47 PM EST
a book cover with a pink sky and a fire and the title "last king of california"
Contributed

Jordan Harper made his first appearance on the program — I was thrilled to have this chance to talk to him about his work. I must confess he had been on my bucket list. I love his novels and I think he's going to become quite well known, if he isn't already.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
