Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Dead Air: The Night That Orson Welles Terrified America' by William Elliott Hazelgrove

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 13, 2024 at 6:53 AM EST
a book nook with a black and white picture of a man and a title "dead air"
Contributed

Radio was still a fairly new medium when a gifted dramatist named Orson Welles was staging plays for listeners who tuned in to his program. He decided to adapt a novel by H.G. Wells for his radio audience. The book "War of the Worlds" depicted a Martian invasion of England. Welles switched it around and had his writer adapt the radio play so that it described an alien invasion of New Jersey.

Many listeners who tuned in were not in on the joke, they thought the invasion was real, that it was really happening. Bedlam ensued. William Elliott Hazelgrove tells us what occurred and how Welles probably created this deception on purpose. Was it all just colossal arrogance? You decide.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
