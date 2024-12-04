© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Disturbing the Bones' By Andrew Davis and Jeff Biggers

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 4, 2024 at 5:51 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
a book cover that says "disturbing the bones"
Contributed

We often see films that were inspired by books. Now and then we'll see the opposite of that, a book that is an offshoot of a movie. Andrew Davis has been making movies for many years. Listen in to our conversation to discover how this new thriller was the outgrowth of a film idea. Davis and his co-author Jeff Biggers imagined a world on the
brink of nuclear war. This story feels like it could have been ripped right out of the headlines.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
