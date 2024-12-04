Book Nook: 'Disturbing the Bones' By Andrew Davis and Jeff Biggers

We often see films that were inspired by books. Now and then we'll see the opposite of that, a book that is an offshoot of a movie. Andrew Davis has been making movies for many years. Listen in to our conversation to discover how this new thriller was the outgrowth of a film idea. Davis and his co-author Jeff Biggers imagined a world on the

brink of nuclear war. This story feels like it could have been ripped right out of the headlines.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.