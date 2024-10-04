© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Consumed In Freedom's Flame : A Novel of Ireland's Struggle for Freedom 1916-1921' by Cathal Liam

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
a book cover by cathal liam with a photo of ireland on it
Contributed

(Original recording made in 2001)

I never had more than a superficial comprehension of what are known as
"The Troubles" in Northern Ireland until I read this novel by Cathal
Liam then talked to him about it. This work of fiction is based upon
real events that took place during the five years between 1916 and 1921.
While things were settling down a bit over there by the time we had this
conversation 23 years ago it is a good thing to know the history and to
understand what undergirded that conflict. It still simmers beneath the
surface of things over there.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
