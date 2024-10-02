Book Nook: 'Mia Zapata and The Gits - a Story of Art, Rock, and Revolution' by Steve Moriarty

It was autumn of 1985, Antioch College was swarming with incoming

students. One of them, Steve Moriarty, was from Indianapolis. He had

been a drummer for years but had left his drum kit at home. After he met

some of his fellow students he realized he had better go back and

retrieve it because there were a lot of people on campus into playing

music and forming bands. Before too long Moriarty was drumming for

several of these ensembles. One of them featured a singer named Mia

Zapata. She had come to Antioch from Louisville and was an intense and

deeply talented woman. She was quiet and calm most of the time but when

you handed her a microphone she turned into something else, a powerful

singer. She began writing amazing songs.

By the time Moriarty was graduating that particular band decided to hit

the road and get as far away from southwest Ohio as possible.

WYSO Vick Mickunas and Steve Moriarty, pictured at WYSO.

They ended up in Seattle and quickly shortened their rather long name to simply: The Gits. The performed at any venue that would have them. They worked hard to develop a very tight set. Moriarty describes how they could get set up to play in 10 minutes, proceeded to muscle through 14 songs over 40 minutes, then tore everything down again in another 10 minutes.

They began developing a following in a music scene that was exploding with

grunge bands like Nirvana. The Gits toured the U.S. and Europe and by 1993

major records labels finally began to notice them. They were preparing

to release their second album and do another tour of Europe when an

unimaginable horror took place; Mia Zapata was raped, then murdered.

Moriarty chose not to dwell on that awful event. Instead he spends this

memoir showing us what a wonderful person she was, so funny, so kind, so

gifted. Moriarty returned to the campus of Antioch College for the first

time since he left it in the 1980s to record this radio show. It was a

pleasure to interview him. This book is a beautiful thing. One of the

best music memoirs I have read in a long time. Go to YouTube and look of

some video of their band, The Gits, they will blow you away.

