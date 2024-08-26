© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook: 'One Yes at a Time - How Open Adoption Transformed Our Family' by Susan Strong

By Vick Mickunas
Published August 26, 2024 at 5:06 PM EDT
One Yes At A Time

Susan Strong and her husband adopted two daughters through the process of open adoption. That was over 30 years ago. In this memoir the author looks back at those years and how being brave, by saying yes especially when faced with doubts, has been a joyful, fulfilling experience.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
