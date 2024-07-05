© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Contrary Winds - Overcoming Adversity and Obstacles Without Losing Your Mind' by Fred Douglas Reynolds. Sr.

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 5, 2024 at 2:22 PM EDT
the book cover to "contrary winds"
Contributed

Fred Douglas Reynolds. Sr. has had an interesting life. He has learned
from his mistakes. And he has worked hard to overcome obstacles in his
path.

Bonus segment

We had some extra time on the program so we dipped into our archive to
pull out an interview I did in 2002 with Herb Martin. Herb had published
a book about the poet Paul Laurence Dunbar. Dunbar was born on June 27
and is probably the best known poet Dayton has produced. Herb Martin is
the ultimate scholar of Dunbar and he shared some obscure gems he had
discovered that had been hidden away in the Dunbar archives.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
