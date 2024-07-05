Book Nook: 'Contrary Winds - Overcoming Adversity and Obstacles Without Losing Your Mind' by Fred Douglas Reynolds. Sr.

Fred Douglas Reynolds. Sr. has had an interesting life. He has learned

from his mistakes. And he has worked hard to overcome obstacles in his

path.

Bonus segment

We had some extra time on the program so we dipped into our archive to

pull out an interview I did in 2002 with Herb Martin. Herb had published

a book about the poet Paul Laurence Dunbar. Dunbar was born on June 27

and is probably the best known poet Dayton has produced. Herb Martin is

the ultimate scholar of Dunbar and he shared some obscure gems he had

discovered that had been hidden away in the Dunbar archives.