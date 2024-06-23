Book Nook: 'Clete' by James Lee Burke

My first interview with James Lee Burke took place in 1997. We talked about his novel "Cimarron Rose." He came out to the station to see me and we did a live interview. That was back when Burke still went out on book tours. They were grueling tours. Burke and his wife Pearl would drive all over the country to make appearances. Years later he observed

during one of our many conversations that after curtailing tours his

book sales actually increased. He found that fact to be somewhat

amusing. He chuckled. How I savor this man's laughter.

After our first interview "Cimarron Rose" went on to win the coveted

Edgar Award for Best Novel from the Mystery Writers of America. A year

ago I talked to him about his novel "Flags on the Bayou." That book just

won him another Edgar Award for Best Novel. And the author put out a

story collection six months ago so we did another radio show together

and now here he is again with yet another book, the 24th novel in this

fabulous series which features the Louisiana lawman Dave Robicheaux.

Dave's long-time friend and associate Clete Purcel narrates "Clete" and

this is a stunning addition to Burke's massive body of work. Clete

Purcel is one of my favorite characters in the world of literature. He's

damaged, he's so pure of heart, a snarling knight in tarnished armor.

After a couple dozen interviews with this legendary writer I guess I

have to declare James Lee Burke is my favorite guest. We have discussed

his last 21 books in a row!

