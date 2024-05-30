© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Red Side Story - a Shades of Grey novel' by Jasper Fforde

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 30, 2024 at 3:06 PM EDT
Contributed

This is the long anticipated sequel to "Shades of Grey."

Jasper Fforde returned to the program after a hiatus of a dozen years. Fforde was over here for a brief tour to mark the US release of his novel "Red Side Story." His initial book in what will eventually become a trilogy, "Shades of Grey," came out a number of years ago. In this conversation with Fforde he explained why there was such a long gap between that first novel and this follow up and that the third and final book will come out much more speedily. But first he needs to finish yet another story about his beloved creation Thursday Next.

"Red Side Story" is set in the distant future and as Fforde fans will expect it is quite humorous. That first book closed with a cliffhanger. This one ends with an amazing surprise.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
