Book Nook: 'Red Side Story - a Shades of Grey novel' by Jasper Fforde

Jasper Fforde returned to the program after a hiatus of a dozen years. Fforde was over here for a brief tour to mark the US release of his novel "Red Side Story." His initial book in what will eventually become a trilogy, "Shades of Grey," came out a number of years ago. In this conversation with Fforde he explained why there was such a long gap between that first novel and this follow up and that the third and final book will come out much more speedily. But first he needs to finish yet another story about his beloved creation Thursday Next.

"Red Side Story" is set in the distant future and as Fforde fans will expect it is quite humorous. That first book closed with a cliffhanger. This one ends with an amazing surprise.

