Book Nook: 'A Philosopher Looks at the Natural World: Twenty-One Acres of Common Ground' by Daniel Fouke

The philosopher Daniel Fouke lives on an acreage near Spring Valley,

Ohio. In this book he looks at his kinship with that land and at the

forces all around him that seem to conspire to degrade and destroy this sacred space, a place he has struggled to restore to some semblance of unspoiled nature.

Human beings are part of the web of life that binds together our

existence in the world. Our connections with the land and the flora and fauna that share this whirling orb with us is fragile and threatened by our disregard of the delicate strands that link us all together. The plants, the insects, the birds, the fish, the reptiles, the mammals, all forms of life here are connected. Especially us. We are at the top of the wobbling food chain and the greatest threats to our continued survival, and ultimate biocide, are our own selfish behaviors.

This a beautiful and rather sobering meditation.

