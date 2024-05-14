© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Everywhere the Undrowned - a Memoir of Survival and Imagination' by Stephanie Clare Smith

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 14, 2024 at 5:08 PM EDT
A memoir that reads like poetry.

Stephanie Clare Smith did not realize she was writing a book. But she was. And what a book this is! I cannot say enough good things about it. So I won't. If you read it you'll surely understand what I mean.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
