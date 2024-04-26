© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Sleeping Giants' by Rene Denfeld

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 26, 2024 at 10:49 AM EDT
This is a truly spectacular novel.

If you have not read any of Rene Denfeld's novels you are missing out. Her stories defy categorization. She is one magnificent story teller. This might be her best book yet. "Sleeping Giants" is definitely one of my favorite works of fiction this year.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
