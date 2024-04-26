Book Nook: 'Sleeping Giants' by Rene Denfeld

If you have not read any of Rene Denfeld's novels you are missing out. Her stories defy categorization. She is one magnificent story teller. This might be her best book yet. "Sleeping Giants" is definitely one of my favorite works of fiction this year.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.