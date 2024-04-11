Best of the Book Nook: 'Riffin' to a Maroon Tune' by Michele Gibbs

24 years ago a poet named Michele Gibbs was in Yellow Springs to participate in some events at Antioch College which gave me an opportunity to interview her. Michele had a fascinating story to tell. She grew up in Chicago but by 1980 she was living on the island of Grenada when that nation was about to be invaded by the United States. Her version of what happened there is quite a bit different than the sanitized accounts that were published over 40 years ago. At the time we talked she was living in Mexico and she still lives there as far as I can tell.

We have had many poets appear on the program over the years. This interview rates among my favorite poetic encounters from the last thirty years.

