Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The House of Last Resort,' by Christopher Golden

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 26, 2024 at 4:06 PM EDT
They bought a house in Sicily for only one euro. It was a bit more than they bargained for.

Little did they know, they were buying "The House of Last Resort" and all the secrets buried beneath this haunted house. Christopher Golden is a master of horror and this story takes readers deep inside the catacombs that conceal dark mysteries and demonic ghosts.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
