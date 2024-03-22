© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'We'll Meet Again' by Bartle Bull

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 22, 2024 at 11:02 AM EDT
26 years between interviews and worth the wait!

26 years ago I interviewed Bartle Bull for his book "Cafe' on the Nile," the second book in his series which features Anton Rider. In January we dipped into our archive and digitized that conversation for re-broadcast. After we aired it I received a note from Bartle's agent thanking me for the re-broadcast and inquiring as to whether I might wish to speak to Bartle again about his fourth book in the series?

Of course I was thrilled to discover that the author had continued writing these compelling novels and readily agreed to schedule him on the program once again. If you love a bracing, action-packed adventure series you should definitely check out these books. "We'll Meet Again" is a thrilling capstone to the series. It is set in North Africa and Yugoslavia during World War Two.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
