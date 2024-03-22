Book Nook: 'We'll Meet Again' by Bartle Bull

26 years ago I interviewed Bartle Bull for his book "Cafe' on the Nile," the second book in his series which features Anton Rider. In January we dipped into our archive and digitized that conversation for re-broadcast. After we aired it I received a note from Bartle's agent thanking me for the re-broadcast and inquiring as to whether I might wish to speak to Bartle again about his fourth book in the series?

Of course I was thrilled to discover that the author had continued writing these compelling novels and readily agreed to schedule him on the program once again. If you love a bracing, action-packed adventure series you should definitely check out these books. "We'll Meet Again" is a thrilling capstone to the series. It is set in North Africa and Yugoslavia during World War Two.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.