Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Bob Knows: Conversations with Dylanologists' by Marco Zoppas

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 20, 2024 at 3:19 PM EDT
Talking Bob Dylan...

The first time I heard the term Dylanology I was puzzled and I wondered, are there really people who are devoted to comparing pickles? As in, dill analogies? Little did I know that the term actually refers to the study of Bob Dylan. There are Dylan scholars known as Dylanologists and they have devoted themselves to analyzing various aspects of the creative work of Bob Dylan, his life, and just about every other conceivable approach to the work of this notable artist.

Marco Zoppas is a Dylanologist - he recently published "Bob Knows: Conversations with Dylanologists." Zoppas interviewed a number of these individuals and their in-depth conversations take us deep inside the mysterious world of this legendary songwriter. One of his contributors was Rabbi Aubrey Glazer of Dayton, Ohio. Glazer is the author of "God Knows, Everything is Broken:: The Great (Gnostic) Americana Songbook of Bob Dylan."

Marco Zoppas will be traveling from Italy to Dayton for an event at Beth Abraham Synagogue (305 Sugar Camp Circle) on Monday, March 25, 2024. Marco will be in conversation that day with Rav Glazer from noon until one o'clock. The event is open to the public and it will also be viewable on Zoom. Registration is required. Information is available at www.bethabrahamdayton.org

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
