Book Nook: 'Bob Knows: Conversations with Dylanologists' by Marco Zoppas

The first time I heard the term Dylanology I was puzzled and I wondered, are there really people who are devoted to comparing pickles? As in, dill analogies? Little did I know that the term actually refers to the study of Bob Dylan. There are Dylan scholars known as Dylanologists and they have devoted themselves to analyzing various aspects of the creative work of Bob Dylan, his life, and just about every other conceivable approach to the work of this notable artist.

Marco Zoppas is a Dylanologist - he recently published "Bob Knows: Conversations with Dylanologists." Zoppas interviewed a number of these individuals and their in-depth conversations take us deep inside the mysterious world of this legendary songwriter. One of his contributors was Rabbi Aubrey Glazer of Dayton, Ohio. Glazer is the author of "God Knows, Everything is Broken:: The Great (Gnostic) Americana Songbook of Bob Dylan."

Marco Zoppas will be traveling from Italy to Dayton for an event at Beth Abraham Synagogue (305 Sugar Camp Circle) on Monday, March 25, 2024. Marco will be in conversation that day with Rav Glazer from noon until one o'clock. The event is open to the public and it will also be viewable on Zoom. Registration is required. Information is available at www.bethabrahamdayton.org

