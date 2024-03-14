Best of the Book Nook: 'Strike Three - You're Dead' by R.D. Rosen

Baseball season is just around the bend so we dusted off our only interview with a guy named R.D. Rosen. Back in 1984 Rosen had snared an Edgar Award for his first mystery novel in a series that featured Harvey Blissberg. In that book, "Strike Three-You're Dead," Blissberg was a Major League Baseball player. Even though it won an Edgar the publisher had allowed the book to go out of print. Seven years later it was reissued and that provided me with the opportunity to talk to the author about it as well as the other books that followed it.

That day Rosen made some observations about the state of baseball that are even more true 23 years later. If you want to see a game in person these days you'll find that what had once been America's pastime has now become a sport mostly for the affluent citizens who can still afford to pay the astronomical prices now associated with attending games. The author is a humorist. During the 1980's he was briefly a writer for Saturday Night Live. He also produced comedy bits for NPR's All Things Considered 30+ years ago.

