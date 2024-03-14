© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'Strike Three - You're Dead' by R.D. Rosen

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 14, 2024 at 1:13 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This mystery novel won an Edgar Award forty years ago.

Baseball season is just around the bend so we dusted off our only interview with a guy named R.D. Rosen. Back in 1984 Rosen had snared an Edgar Award for his first mystery novel in a series that featured Harvey Blissberg. In that book, "Strike Three-You're Dead," Blissberg was a Major League Baseball player. Even though it won an Edgar the publisher had allowed the book to go out of print. Seven years later it was reissued and that provided me with the opportunity to talk to the author about it as well as the other books that followed it.

That day Rosen made some observations about the state of baseball that are even more true 23 years later. If you want to see a game in person these days you'll find that what had once been America's pastime has now become a sport mostly for the affluent citizens who can still afford to pay the astronomical prices now associated with attending games. The author is a humorist. During the 1980's he was briefly a writer for Saturday Night Live. He also produced comedy bits for NPR's All Things Considered 30+ years ago.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas