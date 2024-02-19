© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook: A conversation with the poet and editor Steve Broidy

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 19, 2024 at 2:36 PM EST
Another poet Conrad had to corner.

When Steve Broidy moved to this area from Missouri he discovered a quirky corner of the radio dial right here at WYSO. It was the poetry program "Conrad's Corner" hosted by the late Conrad Balliet. Conrad invited Steve to become a member of his poetry group, the Tower Poets. All these years later Conrad's program is still on the air and has become a venue for numerous poets from our region as Conrad surely would have hoped.

In this conversation we talked about poetry, Conrad, some recent poetry collections, and Steve shared some poems with our listeners.

Bonus segment:

We had a little extra time on the show so I added a musical bonus, a performance by the Austin-based singer/songwriter Darden Smith that I recorded 21 years ago when he stopped by the station for an interview. He was touring to support his album "Sunflower."

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Book Nook BooksPoetry
