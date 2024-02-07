© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Owning Up' by George Pelecanos

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 7, 2024 at 2:03 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

A new story collection from one of our finest writers.

George Pelecanos made his first appearance as a guest on the program back in 2003. He had come through Dayton on book tour. Those were the days. I cannot imagine that George will ever pass through here again on a book tour. Different times.

The four stories in this new collection are novella length. According to George, the final story, "Owning Up," is the most autobiographical piece he has ever published. I love talking to George Pelecanos. We are contemporaries, during this interview we discovered that we saw the same Rolling Stones tour just days apart. George caught them in Washington, D.C. on the 4th of July. I saw them just a few days later in Knoxville, Tennessee. Stevie Wonder opened both shows. George got an extra treat, Martha and the Vandellas were also on the bill he saw. Those were wild times. When George caught the Stones it was his first rock concert and the police dealt with the crowd surging by spraying tear gas on them.

If I had to pick my three favorite authors who are also total music heads the list would be George Pelecanos, Ian Rankin, and Adrian McKinty. I could talk music with those guys all night long!

That's the beauty of a good conversation; we can almost always find things that we have in common, music we loved, books we have enjoyed, people we know, and knew. George is so busy writing for television that he doesn't put out books very often these days. This interview and this book are rare treats.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas