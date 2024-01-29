© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Harbor Lights" by James Lee Burke'

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 29, 2024 at 1:35 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

After publishing 41 novels James Lee Burke has a new story collection, his third.

I have interviewed James Lee Burke 25 times. I guess you could say I like him a lot. He's always welcome on this program. I just looked at Jim's Wikipedia page to tally up his novels and story collections and noticed that this new one, "Harbor Lights," wasn't listed yet! That was really exciting because I have never even thought about updating a Wikipedia entry and here I realized that I had my first really inviting opportunity to do so. I had no clue what I was doing. I added this book to his Wikipedia page and it was accepted! Hurrah!

Yesterday I got another James Lee Burke thrill. During this interview we talked about his 24th Dave Robicheaux novel, "Clete," which will be released in June. Clete Purcell is Sancho Panza to Dave Robicheaux's Don Quixote, Clete has appeared in all but two of the books in that series. Listen to this interview to hear Jim explain what happened with the two books in which Clete was absent. So I love Clete Purcell and this next book, "Clete," is all about him. I cannot describe how thrilled I am about this book. Jim suggested that I should contact Erin, his publicist to obtain an advance copy. It arrived yesterday. Probably my greatest literary thrill of all time! Bar none. I can now read about Clete!

Here's James Lee Burke; the master, once again.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
