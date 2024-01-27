The Best of the Book Nook: 'Phoenix: a Brother's Life' by J.D. Dolan

24 years ago I interviewed a writer named J.D. Dolan. He had written a memoir about his relationship with his older brother. They had been estranged when his brother suffered severe burns in an industrial accident. Dolan's brother had been his hero when he was young and after his brother succumbed to his injuries he felt compelled to write about their relationship, the dynamics of their family, and his memories of him.

This was a beautifully written book and when I interviewed the author all those years ago he shared some really incredible stories that I had forgotten about until I revisited this conversation for the first time. 24 years ago I asked the author what he was working on and he said that his next project would be the biography of a famous early 20th century billiards champion. I was curious to know when that book came out. I could not detect any indication that the book was ever published. Did he finish writing it? Was he unable to find a publisher? Rather curious and a bit mysterious. Perhaps J.D. Dolan will notice we have posted this podcast of our interview from almost a quarter of a century ago and he'll get in touch to let me know what he has been up to during the intervening years, and if he ever finished that next book? He's a great writer. I would read it, if he ever wrote it.

