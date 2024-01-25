© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Finding Home: Words from Kids Seeking Sanctuary' by Gwen Agna and Shelley Rotner

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 25, 2024 at 5:15 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

An interview with Gwen Agna.

There are 100 million refugees worldwide, many of them children. Massive dislocations continue to increase as climate change, war, starvation, political tumult, and other factors are dislodging human beings from their homelands.

Gwen Agna is a former elementary school principal who knows firsthand the impacts that refugee children who have been placed in difficult positions; of seeking safety and sanctuary and calmer environments, are experiencing.

