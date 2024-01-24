Book Nook: 'Bosnian Authors in a European Window-a Comparative Study' by Keith Doubt

Keith Doubt loves Bosnia and the Bosnian people. He has written extensively about Bosnia. In this book we take a deep dive into the works of three legendary Bosnian writers who are probably unknown to most readers outside of Bosnia but deserve to be recognized throughout Europe and beyond.

Bonus segment:

We had a little extra time so we went back into our sound archive and dusted off a performance by Puzzle of Light that occurred on the Excursions music program I hosted on WYSO between 1994 and 2003. Puzzle of Light is a long running musical ensemble in our region-the core members are Michael Bashaw and Sandy Kreitzer. The late Bob Thompson was featured on percussion that day. It was the Winter Solstice.

