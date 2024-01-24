© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook: 'Bosnian Authors in a European Window-a Comparative Study' by Keith Doubt

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 24, 2024 at 1:35 PM EST
Shining a light on some great Bosnian writers.

Keith Doubt loves Bosnia and the Bosnian people. He has written extensively about Bosnia. In this book we take a deep dive into the works of three legendary Bosnian writers who are probably unknown to most readers outside of Bosnia but deserve to be recognized throughout Europe and beyond.

Bonus segment:
We had a little extra time so we went back into our sound archive and dusted off a performance by Puzzle of Light that occurred on the Excursions music program I hosted on WYSO between 1994 and 2003. Puzzle of Light is a long running musical ensemble in our region-the core members are Michael Bashaw and Sandy Kreitzer. The late Bob Thompson was featured on percussion that day. It was the Winter Solstice.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
