Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Cafe on the Nile' by Bartle Bull

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 23, 2024 at 1:14 PM EST
A thrilling and epic adventure story set in Africa in 1935.

Bartle Bull's publisher had great ambitions for this novel when it was issued in 1998, their initial press run was 30,000 copies. I read a review of it in the New York Times. It had really piqued my interest. Then I had to read it and after I did I really wanted to talk to the author. Arrangements were made, we did this radio show together. And that became my only conversation with Bartle Bull. This book was the second installment in what eventually became a four part series. The final book came out about eight years ago.

Bartle Bull is a wonderful writer with an intriguing back story. I thoroughly enjoyed the book and our discussion on that day 26 years ago..

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
