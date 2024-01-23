The Best of the Book Nook: 'Cafe on the Nile' by Bartle Bull

Bartle Bull's publisher had great ambitions for this novel when it was issued in 1998, their initial press run was 30,000 copies. I read a review of it in the New York Times. It had really piqued my interest. Then I had to read it and after I did I really wanted to talk to the author. Arrangements were made, we did this radio show together. And that became my only conversation with Bartle Bull. This book was the second installment in what eventually became a four part series. The final book came out about eight years ago.

Bartle Bull is a wonderful writer with an intriguing back story. I thoroughly enjoyed the book and our discussion on that day 26 years ago..

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.