© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'African American Mothers: Their Children and Their Poverty in America in the First Quarter of the Twenty-First Century' by Barbara Fleming

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 17, 2024 at 2:38 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

The statistics will shock you. The reality is sobering.

Barbara Fleming returned to the program to discuss her latest book. She is hoping to bring attention to a terrible situation that has continued to get worse with each passing decade; the cycle of poverty that entraps many single Black mothers in America. She has been writing about these issues for a while and she plans to continue doing so. People need to be aware of this tragic reality and something must be done to change it.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas