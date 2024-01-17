Book Nook: 'African American Mothers: Their Children and Their Poverty in America in the First Quarter of the Twenty-First Century' by Barbara Fleming

Barbara Fleming returned to the program to discuss her latest book. She is hoping to bring attention to a terrible situation that has continued to get worse with each passing decade; the cycle of poverty that entraps many single Black mothers in America. She has been writing about these issues for a while and she plans to continue doing so. People need to be aware of this tragic reality and something must be done to change it.

