Book Nook: 'Outrageous: A History of Showbiz and the Culture Wars' by Kliph Nesteroff

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 15, 2024 at 2:47 PM EST
American history and the freedom to be funny.

Kliph Nesteroff is a comedy historian. But before that, he was a stand-up comedian. The author grew up in Canada, he has a nuanced perspective on American comedy and of U.S. history. In this brisk analysis of the history of what has been considered funny over the years, and what wasn't, Nesteroff examines how what was socially acceptable as comedy has changed constantly since the 1880s. While the concept of political correctness has put a damper on some types of jokes the author asserts that humorists today in the USA have more freedom to be funny than any previous generation of wags has had.

We had originally planned to do a half hour long program but he had so much to say and was go good at articulating it that we just kept on taping. I hope you enjoy this conversation.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
