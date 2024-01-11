Book Nook: 'Blood Betrayal' by Ausma Zehanat Khan

Dr. Ausma Zehanat Khan returned to the program to discuss her latest novel which is set in suburban Denver. "Blood Betrayal" starts off as a police procedural then morphs into a thriller. As the story opens two young men, both persons of color, have just been shot and killed by police in separate incidents. Tensions are soaring, Denver feels like a powder keg about to explode as the members of the community policing squad try to tamp down emotions while working to identify who the truly guilty parties really are. Things get very complicated. The author writes deeply imagined characters and is a wickedly clever plotter.

