Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Blood Betrayal' by Ausma Zehanat Khan

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 11, 2024 at 1:08 PM EST
The second installment in a sizzling new series.

Dr. Ausma Zehanat Khan returned to the program to discuss her latest novel which is set in suburban Denver. "Blood Betrayal" starts off as a police procedural then morphs into a thriller. As the story opens two young men, both persons of color, have just been shot and killed by police in separate incidents. Tensions are soaring, Denver feels like a powder keg about to explode as the members of the community policing squad try to tamp down emotions while working to identify who the truly guilty parties really are. Things get very complicated. The author writes deeply imagined characters and is a wickedly clever plotter.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
