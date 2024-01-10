© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook: 'American Confidential - Uncovering the Bizarre Story of Lee Harvey Oswald and His Mother by Deanne Stillman

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 10, 2024 at 10:14 AM EST
What turned Lee Harvey Oswald into a killer? Was it his mother?

In November of 1963 the assassin Lee Harvey Oswald killed President John F. Kennedy. You might wonder, how did this guy turn into somebody who could do such a thing? Oswald's father died before he was born. He lacked a father figure for most of his life. His mother, Marguerite Oswald, was a difficult person. But she coddled her youngest son. How did her behavior and outlook on life shape the man who became this notorious individual? In her new book Deanne Stillman does a little digging into the Oswalds. What she found out isn't very pretty.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994.
