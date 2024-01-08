© 2024 WYSO
The Best of the Book Nook: 'Step by Step - a Pedestrian Memoir' by Lawrence Block

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 8, 2024 at 2:54 PM EST
One of our greatest living crime novelists wrote a memoir about his ambulatory passions.

Lawrence Block has written hundreds of novels. Occasionally he has published works of non-fiction and for fans of his work these reflective memoirs about his life are truly the icing on the cake. This was my second interview with the author-we have done four more since then. This one is rather unique because we hardly talked about his monumental fiction at all.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
