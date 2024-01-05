© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Confederates in the Attic-Dispatches from the Unfinished Civil War' by Tony Horwitz

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 5, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

A classic interview with the late Tony Horwitz.

Tony Horwitz was one of my favorite guests. Over the course of half a dozen interviews he was always articulate and entertaining. He wrote wonderful books. When he published what would become his final book I scheduled another interview with him. The year was 2019 and he was on book tour on the west coast. That interview got cancelled, we had to reschedule it. So we were then planning to do a phone interview when he was on the east coast. The weekend before that conversation was going to happen Tony was in Washington, D.C. where he grew up. He was crossing a street when he suffered a massive heart attack. He died. He was only 60 years old.

On the date that I scheduled this archival interview to air his widow, the novelist Geraldine Brooks was in town to receive another Dayton Literary Peace Prize. I'm sure Tony would have been incredibly proud of her. Airing this interview, one of my favorites, on that particular day, just seemed like the right thing to do.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas