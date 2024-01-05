The Best of the Book Nook: 'Confederates in the Attic-Dispatches from the Unfinished Civil War' by Tony Horwitz

Tony Horwitz was one of my favorite guests. Over the course of half a dozen interviews he was always articulate and entertaining. He wrote wonderful books. When he published what would become his final book I scheduled another interview with him. The year was 2019 and he was on book tour on the west coast. That interview got cancelled, we had to reschedule it. So we were then planning to do a phone interview when he was on the east coast. The weekend before that conversation was going to happen Tony was in Washington, D.C. where he grew up. He was crossing a street when he suffered a massive heart attack. He died. He was only 60 years old.

On the date that I scheduled this archival interview to air his widow, the novelist Geraldine Brooks was in town to receive another Dayton Literary Peace Prize. I'm sure Tony would have been incredibly proud of her. Airing this interview, one of my favorites, on that particular day, just seemed like the right thing to do.

