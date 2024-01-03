The Best of the Book Nook: 'Journals' by Kurt Cobain, an interview with editor Julie Grau

Kurt Cobain became famous as the leader of the Seattle grunge band Nirvana. He ultimately could not handle the fame or the pain or the drugs. In 1994 he killed himself. In November 2002 his journals were issued as a book. It became an instant best-seller. I spoke to Julie Grau, the editor who acquired Cobain's journals for Riverhead Books.

