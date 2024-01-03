© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Journals' by Kurt Cobain, an interview with editor Julie Grau

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 3, 2024 at 10:56 AM EST
This book went straight to #1.

Kurt Cobain became famous as the leader of the Seattle grunge band Nirvana. He ultimately could not handle the fame or the pain or the drugs. In 1994 he killed himself. In November 2002 his journals were issued as a book. It became an instant best-seller. I spoke to Julie Grau, the editor who acquired Cobain's journals for Riverhead Books.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
